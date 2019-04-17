Q1 2019 Etalon Group PLC Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Kirill Bagachenko - Etalon Group Plc - CFO, Member of Management Board & Executive Director



[Interpreted] Thank you, Ramos. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you to our conference call today. The attendees today are Gennadiy Shcherbina, Etalon Group's Chief Executive Officer; Maksim Berlovich, Head of Moscow Business Division; and myself, Kirill Bagachenko, Chief Financial Officer of Etalon Group.



We have quite an extensive agenda today. First, it is our first conference call after a landmark deal in Etalon's history as we bought a controlling equity stake in Leader-Invest, one of the biggest players in the Moscow