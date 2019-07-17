Half Year 2019 Etalon Group PLC Operations Results Transcript

Jul 17, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Kirill Bagachenko - Etalon Group Plc - CFO, Member of Management Board & Executive Director



Thank you, Rena. Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. I'm glad to welcome you in our quarterly conference call. Today we have Gennadiy Shcherbina, CEO of the company; Maxim Berlovich, Head of our Moscow Operations; and myself, Kirill Bagachenko, the CFO of Etalon Group.



We will present you our operating results achieved in the first half and in the second quarter 2019, and we'll also provide you an update on the current status of our integration of Leader-Invest. And to start our today's presentation, I would like to hand over