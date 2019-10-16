Oct 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Etalon Group 9 Months 2019 and the First Half of 2019 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you this conference is being recorded today, 16th of October 2019.
And now I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Kirill Bagachenko. Please go ahead.
Kirill Bagachenko - Etalon Group Plc - CFO, Member of Management Board & Executive Director
[Interpreted] Thank you, Irina. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you at our conference call today. The attendees today are Gennadiy Shcherbina, Etalon Group's Chief Executive Officer; Maxim Berlovich, Head of our Moscow operation; and myself, Kirill Bagachenko, Chief Financial Officer.
And our CEO, Gennadiy Shcherbina, will give an opening.
Gennadiy Fillipovich Shcherbina - Etalon Group Plc - CEO & Member of Management Board
[Interpreted] Thank you, Kirill. Good afternoon, dear colleagues. Now September and October are
Q2 2019 Etalon Group PLC Earnings and Q3 2019 Operating Results Call Transcript
Oct 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...