Q4 2020 Etalon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Petr Kryuchkov - Etalon Group PLC - Director of Corporate Investment & Strategy and Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, colleagues. I'm happy to welcome you on our call. Our speakers today are Gennadiy Shcherbina, Etalon Group's CEO; Ilya Kosolapov, the company's CFO; Yuri Borodin, Head of Etalon Group's St. Petersburg Operations; and [Dmitry Valoden], Deputy Head of Etalon Group's Moscow operations. Also on the call is myself, Petr Kryuchkov, Director for Corporate Investments and Strategy at Etalon Group.



Today, we are going to present Etalon Group's operating results for Q4 and 12 months 2020 and speak about the next steps to