Oct 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Etalon Group 9 Months 2021 Operating and First Half 2021 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Petr Kryuchkov, the Head of IR and Strategy. Please go ahead, sir.
Petr Kryuchkov - Etalon Group PLC - Director of Corporate Investments & Strategy
[Interpreted] Good afternoon, colleagues. I'm happy to welcome you on our call on Etalon Group's operating results for 9 months 2021 and financial results for the first half year 2021.
Speakers today are Gennadiy Shcherbina, Etalon Group's CEO; Ilya Kosolapov, the company's CFO; Maxim Berlovich and Yuri Borodin, heads of Etalon Group's Moscow and Regional Operations; and also Deputy Head of St. Petersburg Operations, [Sergey Visrenko]; and also myself, Petr Kryuchkov, Head of Investor Relations and Strategy here at Etalon Group.
Well, for operating and financial results,
Q3 2021 Etalon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...