Q3 2021 Etalon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Petr Kryuchkov - Etalon Group PLC - Director of Corporate Investments & Strategy



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, colleagues. I'm happy to welcome you on our call on Etalon Group's operating results for 9 months 2021 and financial results for the first half year 2021.



Speakers today are Gennadiy Shcherbina, Etalon Group's CEO; Ilya Kosolapov, the company's CFO; Maxim Berlovich and Yuri Borodin, heads of Etalon Group's Moscow and Regional Operations; and also Deputy Head of St. Petersburg Operations, [Sergey Visrenko]; and also myself, Petr Kryuchkov, Head of Investor Relations and Strategy here at Etalon Group.



Well, for operating and financial results,