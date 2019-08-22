Q3 2019 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the conference call on EVN's results for the first 3 quarters of the 2018/'19 financial year.



Our performance during the first 9 months is pretty much in line with the development during the first half year, and it corresponds well with the outlook which we gave in December well for this financial year. Actually, on the positive side, I can today confirm and even specify our full year guidance. We expect good net results for 2018/'19 to reflect the upper end of the assumed range of EUR 160 million to EUR 180 million.



For a year-on-year comparison of today's results, please bear in mind that in the last year, our third quarter results had already been influenced by a positive one-off effect in the amount of EUR 38 million, which resulted