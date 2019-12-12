Full Year 2019 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 12, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call on EVN's Results for the 2018-2019 Financial Year. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Stefan Szyszkowitz.



Stefan Szyszkowitz - EVN AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the Conference Call on EVN's Results for the 2018-'19 Financial Year.



Today, we are reporting a group net result of EUR 302.4 million. This number includes a positive one-off effect of approximately EUR 110 million after tax. As reported ad hoc on the 21st of October, impairment testing triggered revaluations due to lower market interest rates and higher electricity prices. These revaluations were related to previously impaired renewable generation assets, electricity procurement rights and district heating assets as well as the customer base in Bulgaria and North Macedonia.



Today's presentation contains an overview of the main revaluations. Please note that there was also revaluation of our investment in Verbund Innkraftwerke,