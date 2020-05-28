Half Year 2020 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call on EVN's results for the first half year 2019/2020. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Stefan Szyszkowitz.



Stefan Szyszkowitz - EVN AG - CFO & Spokesman of the Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call on EVN's results for the first half of the 2019/2020 financial year. The balance sheet closing date of our first half year was to 31st of March. So please bear in mind that today's results only include 2 weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown in Austria, which started mid-March. Before I will dive a bit more into possible impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the full year, let me first talk about our operational performance during the reporting period, which was a little affected by the coronavirus.



All in all, operational performance was sound. EBITDA, EBIT and group net results were above the previous year. It is very important to note that all the key developments correspond to our expectations and previous