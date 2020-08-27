Q3 2020 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan Szyszkowitz - EVN AG - CFO & Spokesman of the Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call on EVN's results for the first 3 quarters of the '19/'20 financial year.



We are reporting sound results today. Group net result for the period is up by 25.2%. EBITDA and EBIT also exceed prior year's level. This positive development was mainly supported by the recovery of our supply company, EVN KG. After implementing 2 price increases in 2018/'19 and changing the methodology for accounting of hedges, we managed to bring the operational result of the equity consolidated company, EVN KG, back to a normalized level.



Therefore, I can confirm our full year guidance. We expect group net result for the '19/'20 financial year to range between EUR 180 million and EUR 200 million.