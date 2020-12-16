Full Year 2020 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the EVN's Conference Call on the results of the fiscal year 2019/'20.



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call on EVN's results for the 2019/'20 financial year. We're reporting sound results today, with group net results for the financial year amounting to EUR 199.8 million. This means that we reached the upper end of our full-year forecast. To start with, I would like to provide an overview of the most important effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business development.



As an operator of critical infrastructure, we're very well prepared to deal with the pandemic. Since 2009, we have a group guideline on how to deal with COVID-19. In addition, we have emergency plans for various crisis situation, and we regularly hold training exercises for crisis scenarios. Therefore, I can say that our crisis plans work very well and