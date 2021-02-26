Q1 2021 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Stefan Szyszkowitz - EVN AG - CFO & Spokesman of the Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call on EVN's results for the first quarter of the 2020/'21 financial year.



We started this financial year with a sound performance. EBITDA, EBIT and group are above the previous year. The main drivers for these developments were the earnings contribution of an equity accounted investees, in particular, our supply company, EVN KG; and developments in our environment segment, in particular, the start of the Kuwait project.



The COVID-19 pandemic remains a permanent factor in our daily working environment. We need to constantly ensure the protection of our employees, customers and business partners. Especially activities and projects which require personal interaction, traveling and