Half Year 2021 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Stefan Szyszkowitz - EVN AG - CFO & Spokesman of the Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call on EVN results for the first half of the 2021 financial year. We are reporting today a sound performance for the first half of our financial year. EBITDA, EBIT and group net results are above the previous year. The main drivers for these improvements were the earnings contribution from equity-accounted investees. In particular, our supply company, EVN KG, and developments in our Environment Segment, in particular, the start of the COVID project. The corona crisis only had selective negative impacts on our operating results. Our integrated business model and a widely diversified customer base continue to be stabilizing factors.



Our investment level was high. We were able to increase investments by 21.3% to EUR 155.8