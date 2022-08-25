Q3 2022 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the conference call on EVN results for the first 3 quarters of the '21/'22 financial year. We are operating in an energy environment, which is characterized by historic distortions. Last summer, we started to witness post COVID price hikes. Since then, energy market prices continuously reached new record highs.



The war in Ukraine and the growing inflation made things worse, and there are still no signs of a turnaround and the normalization. The impacts of these developments on EVN and our integrated business model are wearing. For generation, higher prices are positive and provide for a certain upside. For our energy supply business, however, higher prices