Full Year 2022 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Stefan Szyszkowitz - EVN AG - CFO & Spokesman of the Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call on EVN results for the '21/'22 financial year. The European energy sector experiences a crisis of historic dimensions. The extraordinary situation started in summer 2021, already with post-COVID demand and price hikes. Then volatility increased due to the war in Ukraine and growing inflation made things further worse.



The impact on these developments on EVN and our integrated business model have been varying. Power supply business in Austria and our activities in Southeast Europe, the market environment has been extremely challenging. In Bulgaria and North Macedonia, our activities were especially impacted by rising cost for network losses. Both countries, extraordinary government expecting regulatory measures were