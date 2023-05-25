Half Year 2023 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Stefan Szyszkowitz - EVN AG - CFO & Spokesman of the Executive Board



Welcome, everybody, to EVN's conference call on our first half year results. We have certainly taken note of our announcement of the special dividend last week. As we have communicated to you in the past, we are committed to ensuring you that our shareholders participate appropriately in any additional earnings growth.



As a result of the full dividend that has now been approved and while preparing our half year report, we now have more forecast clarity. Hence, we announced on Monday last week to propose to the 95th Annual General Meeting a special dividend in the amount of EUR 0.62 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend for the financial year '22, '23.



The ordinary dividend will amount to at least EUR 0.52 per share. Additionally, we