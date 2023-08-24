Q3 2023 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan Szyszkowitz - EVN AG - CFO & Spokesman of the Executive Board



Welcome, everybody, to EVN's conference call on the results for the first 3 quarters of this financial year. This reporting period was still characterized by very mild weather conditions, especially to Southeastern Europe that affected the energy demand, and we also observed reduced energy consumption by our customers due to the energy-saving activities.



The energy production from renewable energy sources nearly reached last year's level, and the share of renewable generation increased to 76%. Overall, our group net result developed positively due to the segment's generation in Southeast Europe. Besides this significantly higher Verbund dividend for the last financial year, it contributed EUR 158 million to the group net result. Supply