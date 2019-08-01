Q2 2019 Wingstop Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Wingstop Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Skipworth, CFO of Wingstop. Please go ahead.



Michael J. Skipworth - Wingstop Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, and welcome. Everyone should have access to our fiscal second quarter 2019 earnings release. A copy is posted under the Investor Relations tab on our website at wingstop.com.



Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risk and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Our recent SEC filings contain a detailed discussion of the risks that could affect our future operating results and financial condition.



We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures that we