Q3 2019 Wingstop Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wingstop Inc.'s Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, October 30, 2019.



On the call today, we have Charlie Morrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Skipworth, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



I would now like to turn the call over to Michael. Michael, please go ahead.



Michael J. Skipworth - Wingstop Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, and welcome. Everyone should have access to our fiscal third quarter 2019 earnings release. A copy is posted under the Investor Relations tab on our website at wingstop.com. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we