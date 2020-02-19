Q4 2019 Wingstop Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wingstop Inc. Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
On the call, we have Charlie Morrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Skipworth, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
I'd now like to turn the conference over to Michael. Please go ahead.
Michael J. Skipworth - Wingstop Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, and welcome. Everyone should have access to our fiscal fourth quarter 2019 earnings release. A copy is posted under the Investor Relations tab on our website at ir.wingstop.com. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Our
