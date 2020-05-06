Q1 2020 Wingstop Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wingstop Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
On the call, we have Charlie Morrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Skipworth, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael. Please go ahead.
Michael J. Skipworth - Wingstop Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, and welcome. Everyone should have access to our fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings release. A copy is posted under the Investor Relations tab on our website at ir.wingstop.com.
Our discussion today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect. Our SEC filings describe various risks that could affect our future operating results and
May 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
