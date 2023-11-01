Q3 2023 Wingstop Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wingstop Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023.



On the call today are Michael Skipworth, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Kaleida, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to turn the conference over to Alex. Please go ahead.



Alex R. Kaleida - Wingstop Inc. - CFO & Senior VP



Thank you, and welcome to the Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Wingstop. Our results were published earlier this morning and are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.wingstop.com.



Our discussion today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what