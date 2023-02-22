Preliminary Q4 2022 Exasol AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / NTS GMT

Jan-Dirk Henrich - Exasol AG - CFO & COO



A warm welcome also from my side. Thank you, all, for joining us on our conference call today on our preliminary figures for 2022.



My name is Jan-Dirk Henrich. I'm the CFO and COO here at Exasol. And actually, before we dive into content, I'm very pleased to introduce to you JÃ¶rg, JÃ¶rg Tewes, who is our new CEO since January this year. As you know, in our last webcast, you had to be -- do with me alone. I'm very happy that we are able to speak to you again as a team in these calls.



And without further ado, let me hand over to JÃ¶rg to give you a little bit of an introduction of himself and lead you through his agenda in the coming months and then also through the first agenda item in today's call.



Over to you, JÃ¶rg.



JÃ¶rg Tewes - Exasol AG - CEO



Yeah. Thank you, JD, for the warm introduction. I'm very happy to be here today and very much looking forward to our future discussion. But before I will comment on the achievement of the last year and, later on, on