Laurent Burelle -



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to this half yearly meeting of the annual results of Plastic Omnium first half results. This meeting is being webcast with simultaneous translation. I'll be giving this presentation with Jean-Michel Szczerba, Mr. Lapillonne and Adeline Mickeler, with the help of the management committee in full attendance this morning. So welcome once again.



The new Plastic Omnium, since the beginning of the year after the disposal of our legacy environment activities, made up of 2 main segments, an industry segment and one of logistics modules and services. The industry segment comprises Intelligent Exterior Systems, intelligent body work, and Clean Energy Systems. These are car liquid propulsion containers, diesel fuel for combustion engines. This represents the full range of our industrial activities. And I think there are some 110 plants. And then our Modules business that is set to grow, certainly, in the front-end vehicle modules where we own 67% of HBPO, who's CEO, Martin Sch?ler, is with us this morning. He's member of our Management Board. So it's