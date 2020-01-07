Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA Investor Day Transcript

Jan 07, 2020 / 09:15AM GMT

Laurent Burelle - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the Plastic Omnium Research Center in Brussels for this 2019 CMD, which was postponed for, obviously French-Parisian reasons that everybody could understand. And you -- thank you -- you made it from Paris to Brussels this morning. Thank you. Why Brussels?



Obviously, this place is brand new, just opened in September last year, but some history, when we go 10 years backwards, we were in a joint venture with Solvay Chemical Group. At that time, we owned 50-50 Inergy, the leading manufacturer in gasoline tanks, and Solvay was based -- is based in Brussels and has a very big R&D center on the other side of the town. And during those last 10 years, we have maintained our R&D center at the same premises. And now we have decided to move out the 150 -- 130 people, which was PO -- who are PO engineers and PhDs from ex-Solvay to our own premises here. That's why we wanted to show you this place, and that's why we are in Brussels.



I would be quite short and present you the first slides of