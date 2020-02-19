Feb 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Laurent Burelle - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - Chairman
Ladies and gentleman, it's a real pleasure for me to have you here today to make the introduction to the 2019 results and introduce you the new leadership team, which I've installed at the beginning of the year with great joy. Laurent Favre and FÃ©licie Burelle will go in deep dive and details of our results. I will make a short couple of slides introduction, hopefully. Yes, okay. Just remembering the last 20 years, we've had 7 businesses. We were involved in medical products, in traffic signing products, in trucks activities, in environment, containers activities, in playground activities and in automotive fuel cell and exterior business. We've had 7 businesses that we have discarded along the years. That has taken us from a EUR 1.6 billion company to a EUR 9.2 billion, almost sixfold in the last 20 years, and now we're pure player in the automotive field with 3 activities, Intelligent Exterior Systems, which will be described by Laurent Favre to you, Clean Energy Systems and Module HBPO that we've acquired (inaudible) last year.
Just to
Full Year 2019 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...