Feb 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Laurent Burelle - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - Chairman



Ladies and gentleman, it's a real pleasure for me to have you here today to make the introduction to the 2019 results and introduce you the new leadership team, which I've installed at the beginning of the year with great joy. Laurent Favre and FÃ©licie Burelle will go in deep dive and details of our results. I will make a short couple of slides introduction, hopefully. Yes, okay. Just remembering the last 20 years, we've had 7 businesses. We were involved in medical products, in traffic signing products, in trucks activities, in environment, containers activities, in playground activities and in automotive fuel cell and exterior business. We've had 7 businesses that we have discarded along the years. That has taken us from a EUR 1.6 billion company to a EUR 9.2 billion, almost sixfold in the last 20 years, and now we're pure player in the automotive field with 3 activities, Intelligent Exterior Systems, which will be described by Laurent Favre to you, Clean Energy Systems and Module HBPO that we've acquired (inaudible) last year.



Just to