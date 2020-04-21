Apr 21, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good day. And welcome to the Plastic Omnium Analyst Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Laurent Favre. Please go ahead.



Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Laurent Favre speaking. I'm here in our headquarter in Levallois-Perret with Adeline and Philippine. And because the industry is facing a very unique crisis, we have decided to organize this call with a target to give you the transparency you need regarding how PO is acting in this environment. You have received the press release this morning. You have received as well some slides. I will comment in the next minutes before going to the Q&A session.



Before we start to comment the slide, I hope that you are all doing well in this difficult time. And if I can summarize the press release and the slides we will comment in the next minutes, the main topics, the main highlights we will comment and we are proud of is starting with our great outperformance with our