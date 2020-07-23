Jul 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Laurent Burelle - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, a very good morning. As Chairman of the Board of company Plastic Omnium, I have the pleasure to introduce to you the results of Plastic Omnium for the second -- for the first half of the year 2020. It's a real pleasure for me to hand over the lead to the new leadership team built by Laurent Favre and FÃ©licie Burelle. They have worked under very extreme conditions during the first half year and the last 3 months through this COVID-19 epidemic, pandemic situation. And they have reached an impressive result with the closure and the reinitialization and the opening of 130 plants without putting our customer base, our supplier base in jeopardy and delivering quantity and quality at the restart on a worldwide basis. And I think that is an achievement. And they will now present to you our results for the first half of the year. And thank you for what you have done.



Laurent and FÃ©licie, the floor is yours.



Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - CEO & Director



Thank you,