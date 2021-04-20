Apr 20, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Thank you, and good morning to you all. Plastic Omnium delivered in Q1 2021 a solid performance in both fragmented and volatile market. Fragmented, because the automotive production grew 79% in China and decreased 4.0 -- 0.4%, sorry, in the rest of the world. Volatile, because it began to be affected by supply chain disruption, mainly semiconductor issues.



In that environment, our sales were solid with an increase on a like-for-like basis on 4.8%. We delivered an outperformance of 4 points in Europe; 22% in Asia, outside China; and a strong growth in China of 79%. We have growth drivers, especially through our nice positioning on premium brands and an increasing positioning on electric vehicles. This positioning on electric