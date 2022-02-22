Feb 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to the presentation of our 2021 results and 2022 perspective. I'm here today with Felicie Burelle, Managing Director; and Kathleen Wantz-O'Rourke, our CFO. We'll first talk about the main highlights of 2021, and then present in detail our financial performance before presenting our perspective for 2022 and handing over to you for the Q&A session.



If we start with 2021 and shortly to reflect how the year was, the year was again the special year in 2021 after the strong rebound of the volumes in the second half of 2020, after the COVID crisis. We had to face in 2021, the semiconductor shortage, which did impact mainly the second semester. We had to manage that with the team. And in total, the growth of the market was much lower than expected at the beginning of the year. In this context, we are very proud of the performance we have been able to deliver. The team of Plastic Omnium has been able to deliver, to adapt and flex permanently to the situation, to the shortage of semiconductor and