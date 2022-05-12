Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE Capital Market Day Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT

Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome in this beautiful location.



FÃ©licie Burelle - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - MD & Director



Good afternoon, everybody. We hope you enjoy the first part of the day with us.



Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - CEO & Director



And I hope I thought that you had the opportunity to visit to see the products. We will be talking about today about how we are massively transforming Plastic Omnium, the company. And how, with this transformation, we are convinced we will benefit from the transformation on the market.



That is the agenda for this afternoon. We will have 1.5 hour presentation and then for sure, the Q&A to have an open discussion with all of you being here or being connected.



First of all, we will talk about how the market is changing and why with the situation, the leadership situation we have, PO in everything we do, we believe that this transformation will