Jul 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - CEO & Director



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome here in Levallois. For those being connected, welcome to you as well. I'm very happy here with FÃ©licie Burelle and Kathleen to present to you the results of Plastic Omnium in the first semester. We'll talk about numbers, we'll talk about the market, about the perspective for the second semester as well.



And we start immediately with the presentation with some business highlights, a kind of summary of our first semester, which is for us very satisfying, taking in consideration the difficult market environment we are in, and we'll talk about that in a couple of minutes, because the market basically remains very unstable, very low in term of volumes and strongly impacted by the inflation.



Nevertheless, PO was able to grow by 4.3% compared to last year to generate a much higher margin at 4.6% that what we had in the second semester of 2021, similar market condition, much better margin, and something we are very proud of, that is the free cash flow, EUR 134 million free cash flow