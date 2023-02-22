Feb 22, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, here in Levallois and for the ones being connected. Very happy to welcome you to present to you our fantastic result 2022 and also the perspective for 2023 and the coming years.



2022 was a very rich year for PO, because from one side, as you may have seen already, we have been able to improve significantly in all the financial KPIs in terms of growth, in terms of profitability as well, but also a very important year because we have accelerated a lot the transformation of the company with a lot of investment, new product, new technologies. And now the company is even more ready for the challenges of the future and the transformation of the mobility.



That is the agenda of the day. We will present you the financials with Kathleen and with Felicie. We will about the highlights of 2022, but also the way forward, our strategic roadmap and how we want to continue to pursue this profitable growth path of Plastic Omnium.



Starting with some numbers as an executive summary. For sure, we cannot