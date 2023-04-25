Apr 25, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Kathleen Wantz-OâRourke - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - CFO & CIO



Good morning to everyone connected this morning, and thank you very much for making the effort to connect so early in the morning. As a note of introduction, the first 3 months of 2023 have been, well, extremely busy for the group on both the operational and commercial fronts. The group is on track for the first quarter, with its 2023 assumptions. Our growth in this quarter has been extremely strong, coming in at 34.5% as reported and at 17.5% on a like-for-like basis, on the back of the recovery of activity following Q1 2022, if you can remember that saw the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, sudden disruptions in the supply