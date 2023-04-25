Apr 25, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Plastic Omnium 2023 First Quarter Sales Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand you over to your host, Kathleen Wantz-OâRourke, the CFO and IFO of Plastic Omnium to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Kathleen Wantz-OâRourke - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - CFO & CIO
Good morning to everyone connected this morning, and thank you very much for making the effort to connect so early in the morning. As a note of introduction, the first 3 months of 2023 have been, well, extremely busy for the group on both the operational and commercial fronts. The group is on track for the first quarter, with its 2023 assumptions. Our growth in this quarter has been extremely strong, coming in at 34.5% as reported and at 17.5% on a like-for-like basis, on the back of the recovery of activity following Q1 2022, if you can remember that saw the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, sudden disruptions in the supply
Q1 2023 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...