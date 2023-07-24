Jul 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - CEO & Director



I start again because my mic did not work. Therefore, a big welcome, everybody. Good morning. Welcome here. I'm very happy with Felicie Burelle and with Kathleen Wantz-O'Rourke to present to you today the first semester result of Plastic Omnium. I'm very happy as well because the performance is very strong. We are very satisfied, and I want to use the opportunity to thank the PO team for the strong performance of 2023 first semester.



I'll start with some business highlights to explain again why we are so satisfied with the results, starting with the growth because the company was able to grow 35% compared to the first semester of last year, again demonstrating that we are -- with the right customers that we have the right offer, that we have the trust of our customers and the strategy that we have been putting in place the last years is paying off because we are overperforming the market, and we'll come back to that later on.



It's not only about growth in terms of activity, but also in terms of profitability because the