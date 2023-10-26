Oct 26, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Yes. Good morning, everybody, and a very warm welcome from my side, Laurent speaking. I'm here together with Kathleen and Stephane as well and to comment to you to present you our Q3 revenue and the perspective for the rest of the year. I hope you can see the slides on your screen, we are on the Page 2, and we are talking now about the executive summary.



All in all, we are very happy to confirm a solid growth in revenue in the third quarter as well compared to the market compared to last year. And all in all, the group did record 26.5% cumulative growth since