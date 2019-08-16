Full Year 2019 Abacus Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Good morning. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. I realize there's a bit of traffic on the lines. We're here today to talk through the FY '19 annual results for Abacus Property Group. I'm joined today by our CFO, Rob Baulderstone, who you'll hear from shortly; as well as Cynthia Rouse, our Head of Investor Relations.



By way of summary, Abacus has had a very productive and transformative full year in fiscal 2019. We continue to manage the group's investment to deliver sustainable and growing distributions to our unitholders. Our operating stats, as you can see from the slide, are reflective of our transition from volatile trading and residential development lumpy earnings to being from -- delivered from more strong