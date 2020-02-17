Half Year 2020 Abacus Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Steven Craig Sewell - Abacus Property Group - MD & Director



Thank you very much, and thanks, everybody, for dialing in. I understand it's a busy day. I'm joined here today with Rob Baulderstone, our CFO; as well as Evan and Reiner from our finance team; and Cynthia Rouse, our Head of Corporate Comms and Investor Relations. And we really do appreciate you taking some time to listen in.



The 6 months to 31 December, as you can see from the result, has been busy and overall a very satisfying period for the group. The results we've achieved, the assets acquired have cemented Abacus' position in the A-REIT sector, we believe, as a specialist owner and manager of quality Commercial Office and Self-Storage properties. Pleasingly, our key metric, funds from operations or FFO, grew just on 3% for the half. And with the