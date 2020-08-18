Full Year 2020 Abacus Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Steven Craig Sewell - Abacus Property Group - MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us this morning. I'm here with Cynthia Rouse, our Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Comms; as well as Rob Baulderstone, our CFO; and Evan and Reiner from the Finance team.



Can I lead with just acknowledging everyone and anyone who has been directly impacted by the health crisis that's gripped us since March 2020, in particular, our friends, colleagues and business partners in Melbourne, who are suffering the harshest restrictions imaginable. And as a proud Victorian, I just want to say that we're with you and look forward to all Australians being back together, meeting our challenges head on.



The Abacus business has come a long way in the last year or 2, and we believe is positioned