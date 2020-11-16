Abacus Property Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Myra Salkinder - Abacus Property Group - Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Abacus Property Group Annual General Meeting. My name is Myra Salkinder, and I am in the Chair of the group. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, who are the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



Let me introduce my fellow directors here at the meeting. Steven Sewell, our Managing Director; Mark Haberlin; Holly Kramer; Jingmin Qian; and Trent Alston. Also present into audience are members of the Abacus management team and the group's auditor, Anthony Ewan from EY.



As it is past the point of time of 10:00 a.m., I declare the meeting open. This meeting comprises the annual general meetings of the members of Abacus Property Holdings Limited; Abacus Group Holdings Limited; Abacus Group Projects Limited; Abacus Storage Operations Limited, in conjunction with the meetings of the members of Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.



Turning to