Abacus Property Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Myra Salkinder - Abacus Property Group - Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2021 Abacus Property Group Annual General Meeting. My name is Myra Salkinder, and I am the Chair of the group. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land, and pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



While much effort has gone into conducting our first virtual AGM, it isn't as good as all being in the same room with the ability to look each other in the eye. I look forward to returning to in-person AGMs as soon as it becomes practical to do so. In particular, I would like to thank you, our security holders, for joining today's proceedings electronically. I wish to inform you that the meeting is being recorded.



Let me introduce my fellow directors here at the meeting. Steven Sewell, our Managing Director; Mark Haberlin; Mark Bloom; Holly Kramer; Jingmin Qian; and Trent Alston. Also present in the audience are members of the Abacus management team. The group's auditor, Anthony Ewan from