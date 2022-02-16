Half Year 2022 Abacus Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Abacus Property Group HY '22 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Steven Sewell. Please go ahead.



Steven Craig Sewell - Abacus Property Group - MD & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us here. We gather here in person, thankfully, in Sydney on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and I pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the first half results presentation for financial year '22. And I'm joined here today with Rob Baulderstone, our CFO; Evan Goodridge in our finance team; and Cynthia Rouse, our Head of Corporate Comms and Investor Relations.



And what a half year of achievement for the group and solid operating results on which to move forward. Looking at the portfolio operating metrics, they are a great summation of where the group sits with a strong asset backing of quality income-producing assets in our 2 key