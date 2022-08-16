Full Year 2022 Abacus Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Steven Craig Sewell - Abacus Property Group - MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Abacus Full Year 2022 Results Presentation. I'm joined today for the first time as our CFO by Evan Goodridge. Congratulations on your appointment and also Cynthia Rouse, our GM Corporate Comms and Investor Relations, plus K. Higgins from the finance team is in the room. I want to pay my respects to the traditional owners on the land on which we gather the Gadigal people of the Eora nation and acknowledge their elders, past, present and emerging. For those listening that have followed the group for some time, you will appreciate the transformative journey that we've been on and how satisfying it is for the whole team to have the results and the platform positioned as we have at the end of FY '22, a fantastic period of accomplishment