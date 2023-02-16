Half Year 2023 Abacus Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Steven Craig Sewell - Abacus Property Group - MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning or afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Half Year Results Presentation for Abacus Group.



I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we sit, Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. I'm joined today by Evan Goodridge, our CFO, a couple of members of the finance team; Cynthia Rouse, our Head of Corporate Communications; plus as well from our Self Storage business, Nikki Lawson, who joined us in November as Head of Strategy for Self Storage; and also Michael Tate, as some of you will know the CEO of our Storage King operating platform. We do have a reasonably detailed presentation to go through. And of course, we welcome your questions