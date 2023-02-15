Spacetalk Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Georg Chmiel - Spacetalk Ltd. - Independent Non-executive Chairman



Good morning and afternoon and evening, everyone. My name is Georg Chmiel. I am the Chairman of Spacetalk Ltd., and I will be chairing the meeting today. On behalf of the Board of Directors, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. I will introduce the directors in a while.



As there is a quorum present, I declare the extraordinary general meeting of Spacetalk Ltd. open.



The technology you are locked into allows shareholders, proxy holders, and guests to virtually attend the meeting. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxy holders have the ability to submit questions and vote.



Written questions can be submitted at any time. To ask a question, select the Q&A icon at the top of the page on the virtual meeting platform, type your question in the text box, and then press Send to submit.



Please note that while you can submit questions from now on, I will not address them until the relevant time in the