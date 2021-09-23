Sep 23, 2021 / 01:45AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 23, 2021 / 01:45AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Marc Rivers

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CFO

* Miles Hurrell

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO



=====================

Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO



Hi, everyone, Miles Hurrell, and I'm joined by our CFO, Marc Rivers. And we're going to take you through an update of the annual results for the F '21 season, our long-term strategy and an update of our capital structure conversation. Now there's a fair bit to get through, but we'll crack into it, and look forward to open up for question and answer shortly.



I firstly like to start by acknowledging the dedication of our farmer owners and people right around the world, who continue to deliver what's been another tough year. The hard work and resilience of our people while juggling the extra demands of COVID is reflected in our '21 performance.



We've seen improved earnings as well as a higher milk price. Final Farmgate milk