Sep 23, 2021 / 01:45AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 23, 2021 / 01:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marc Rivers
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CFO
* Miles Hurrell
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO
=====================
Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO
Hi, everyone, Miles Hurrell, and I'm joined by our CFO, Marc Rivers. And we're going to take you through an update of the annual results for the F '21 season, our long-term strategy and an update of our capital structure conversation. Now there's a fair bit to get through, but we'll crack into it, and look forward to open up for question and answer shortly.
I firstly like to start by acknowledging the dedication of our farmer owners and people right around the world, who continue to deliver what's been another tough year. The hard work and resilience of our people while juggling the extra demands of COVID is reflected in our '21 performance.
We've seen improved earnings as well as a higher milk price. Final Farmgate milk
Full Year 2021 Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 23, 2021 / 01:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...