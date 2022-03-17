Mar 17, 2022 / 12:45AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 17, 2022 / 12:45AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Marc Rivers
Marc Rivers -
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to our 2022 interim results. I'm Marc Rivers. I'm the CFO of Fonterra, and I'm going to take you through the performance of the first half year. Also an outlook of the rest of this year, and then give you an update on where we stand at the beginning of our journey on the 2030 targets.
So our results for the first half show that we're performing really well. We've got a strong forecast Farmgate Milk Price. We're paying an interim dividend of $0.05 per share, and our earnings have been achieved at a time when the cost of milk has been significantly higher, up about 30% or $2 per kgMS relative to last year. The current forecast milk price has a midpoint of $9.60, and we'd see more than $14 billion injected into the New Zealand economy. That's about $2.5 billion more than last year. Now we're also very aware that farmers are facing increasing costs on
Half Year 2022 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
