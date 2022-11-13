Nov 13, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Hi, my name is John Shewan. I'm Chair of the FSF Management Company, which is the company that manages the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund. A very warm welcome to you to the 2022 Annual Meeting. We really appreciate you coming along, either in person or online. We have quite a number online today.



So Fonterra's business performance in 2022 has been strong, and we'll hear more about that shortly. But as we all know, it's been a very tough year for equity markets with heightened volatility, unprecedented macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and all these things have contributed to the performance of our unit price, as has the ongoing uncertainty associated with Fonterra's new flexible shareholding capital structure and how that might impact on unit price. So today is a great opportunity to talk about these issues and to hear more about last year and the future outlook and a forum for you to ask questions.



So I declare the meeting open. And for those of us here at Fonterra's offices in Auckland, there's a few health and safety matters that I need to touch on briefly. If there is an