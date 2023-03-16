Mar 16, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fonterra 2023 Interim Results Investor Briefing Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Miles Hurrell, CEO.



Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, Akura, and good afternoon. Welcome to the Q&A session this afternoon. I'm Miles Hurrell, joined here by Neil Beaumont, our new Chief Financial Officer, Simon Till and Chris Rowe. As you've seen this morning, we released to the market our update for F '23 interim results. And hopefully, you had a chance to review them and watched the briefing video, which we also put on the website this morning.



In summary, we've had a good strong first half with the lift in our earnings. Our profit after tax is up 50% from $364 million to $546 million. Earnings per share for the 6 months is $0.33, up from $0.22 last year. The strong earnings performance and the strength of our balance sheet has