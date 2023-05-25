Q3 2023 Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO



Good morning. Thank you. Joined here this morning, Neil Beaumont, CFO; and Simon Till, Capital Markets, and looking forward to taking you through our Q3 results that we released to the market this morning.



If I start quickly on Slide 2. We are pleased to report that the co-op has continued its strong performance that we reported at half year. Profit after tax for the first 9 months of F '23 is $1.326 billion, up $854 million on the prior year and includes -- that does include the gain on sale from Soprole. Excluding the gain on sale of the divestment, $248 million, normalized profit is $1.078 billion, which is equivalent to $0.65 for the 9 months.



In terms of full year earnings, we've also lifted our guidance for