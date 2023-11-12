Nov 12, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Mary-Jane Daly -



I am MJ Daly, Chair of the FSF Management Company, the Manager of the Fonterra Shareholders Fund. Welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Unitholders of the Fund. We appreciate your attendance, both here in person today and also online.



Today provides an opportunity to discuss the performance of the past year, the future outlook for Fonterra and the fund and any other questions that you may have. I formally declare this meeting open.



The notice of meeting was sent to unitholders on the 12th of